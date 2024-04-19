Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.94.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

