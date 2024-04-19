Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $438,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $610.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $605.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.86. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

