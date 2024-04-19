NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

