Jupiter Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.61 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $304.06 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.00846682 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $241,768,743.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

