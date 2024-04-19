iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.