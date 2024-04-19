iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,746. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

