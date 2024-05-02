McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases Shares of 1,556 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 85,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $29.60.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

