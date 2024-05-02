Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.79. 14,741,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,601,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.11 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

