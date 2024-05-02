Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.80. 196,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

