Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.