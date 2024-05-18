Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Update

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 647,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 27.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

