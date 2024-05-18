Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sagicor Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sagicor Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sagicor Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSE:SFC opened at C$6.97 on Friday.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.