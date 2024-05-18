Short Interest in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Rises By 6.0%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 358,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

InnovAge Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

