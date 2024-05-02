Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 256 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.59. 1,362,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

