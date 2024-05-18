Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMKTA. TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $69.62 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

