Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMKTA. TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $69.62 and a 12-month high of $89.59.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
