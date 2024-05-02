Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,832 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 322,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,554. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.