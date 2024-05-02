McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 452,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 16,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

