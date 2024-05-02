McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 963 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,978,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SpartanNash by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 149,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 210,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 281,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 20,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

