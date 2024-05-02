Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 204,259 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 204,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

BATS SMMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 30,254 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

