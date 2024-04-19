Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,144. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

