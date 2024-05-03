First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $143.25. 383,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

