iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.64. 2,880,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,377. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.14. The company has a market cap of $427.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

