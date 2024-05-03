Cannell & Co. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

