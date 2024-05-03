Summit Financial LLC Sells 6,577 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 161,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.