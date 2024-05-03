Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

