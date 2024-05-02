JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,141 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 212,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,812. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

