iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.10. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 249,970 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

