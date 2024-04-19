ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $84.26

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.26, but opened at $82.39. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 43,325 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

