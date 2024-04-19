Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of LON:HZM opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.06. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

