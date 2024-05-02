Phraction Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $382.62. The stock had a trading volume of 83,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.43 and a 200 day moving average of $414.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

