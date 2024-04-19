Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to $11.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.07 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -43.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

