Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Atome (LON:ATOM)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Atome (LON:ATOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

Atome Stock Performance

Shares of ATOM stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.41. Atome has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.40 million, a PE ratio of -469.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Atome alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter M. Levine acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($121,374.33). 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atome

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.