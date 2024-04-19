Paul Christopher Swinney Sells 50,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.75), for a total value of £231,000 ($287,563.80).

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.79) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,538.46 and a beta of 0.28. Tristel plc has a 1-year low of GBX 315 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 503.50 ($6.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

