Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

