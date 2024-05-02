InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.89 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays dropped their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

