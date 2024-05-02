Taglich Brothers Comments on Mama’s Creations, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

