Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

NYSE:SEE opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.18.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

