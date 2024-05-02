Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Select Water Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

WTTR stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 503,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 732,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 176,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

