Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 120,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FET shares. TheStreet lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

