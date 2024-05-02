Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Shares of DB stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$51.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

