Phraction Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,820 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 1,523,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,364. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

