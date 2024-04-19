Head-To-Head Survey: Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $150.36 million 0.16 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Intellicheck $18.91 million 2.87 -$1.98 million ($0.10) -28.00

Analyst Recommendations

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CLPS Incorporation and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck -10.47% -10.80% -8.21%

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Intellicheck on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

