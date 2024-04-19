Head-To-Head Contrast: Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) versus PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PEDEVCO and Himalaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Himalaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07% Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -608.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and Himalaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.70 $260,000.00 $0.02 46.52 Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

PEDEVCO has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Himalaya Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

