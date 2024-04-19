Infosys’ (INFY) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.10 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

NYSE INFY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,190,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 102,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,744,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 491,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

