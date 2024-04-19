Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The company had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,375.00. In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,643.00. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.