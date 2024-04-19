Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The company had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
