First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Invests $204,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after purchasing an additional 889,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.52. 1,021,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,011. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $80.81.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

