Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 4,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Better Choice Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.52.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
