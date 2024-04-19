Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 4,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.