Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 55,590 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. PGT Innovations makes up about 2.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of PGT Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after acquiring an additional 269,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,543,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSE:PGTI remained flat at $41.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

