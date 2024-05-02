Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 382,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,849. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 35.5% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,248,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

