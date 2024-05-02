Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

EA stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 214,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,531. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.